Young Stewardess Found Dead Aboard Superyacht in Suspected Murder

A young South African national who worked as a stewardess aboard a $10 million superyacht died in an apparent attack last Friday, and one of her crewmates stands accused of killing her.

Claire Bell, 20, was working aboard the yacht Far From It on a voyage in and around the Bahamas. Last week, the vessel was anchored off the glamorous community of Harbour Island, an exclusive getaway that has long been popular with celebrities and ultrawealthy vacationers.

Authorities were alerted midday Friday when the crew of the Far From It reported Bell missing. On arrival at the scene, local police found her in the engine room, seriously injured with apparent defensive wounds, partially undressed, and unresponsive. A doctor arrived shortly after and pronounced her dead on scene.

The yacht's chief engineer, identified as Brigido Munoz, 39, was next to her when the police arrived. He had serious injuries to his arms, which police told the Daily Mail they believe to be the result of an unsuccessful suicide attempt. Munoz has been charged with murder and held without bail; his next court appearance is scheduled for November.

A GoFundMe for support for Bell's parents has already raised $47,000, about three times the goal of $16,000.

The captain and crew of Bell's previous yacht, Sweet Emocean, wrote a heartfelt remembrance in her honor. "Paige was more than a teammate, she was family. Her radiant spirit, infectious laughter, and boundless compassion made an unforgettable impact on everyone lucky enough to know her. Whether it was long days at sea or quiet moments under the stars, she brought light and warmth wherever she went," wrote Capt. Frank Prest, joined by the crew of the Sweet Emocean.

