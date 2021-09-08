Xeneta Hires Shipping Industry's Best-Known Analyst, Peter Sand

Courtesy Xeneta

Freight rate data company Xeneta has poached Peter Sand, the industry's best-known analyst, from his longtime position at Bimco. Sand's regular updates on the state of the market have been closely watched since his arrival at Bimco in 2009, and his insights will now be available to Xeneta's growing portfolio of blue-chip customers.

His move to Xeneta - which specializes in containerized freight - comes as the industry enters uncharted new waters, with soaring rates, tight capacity and giant investments in new tonnage. Xeneta has done well in this booming market, and it recently raised a $28.5 million Series C funding round that put its valuation at about $130 million.

“We are excited to welcome a seasoned professional like Peter Sand who has extensive knowledge and successful track record in the shipping and logistics industry,” said Xeneta CEO Patrik Berglund. “Peter is a staple in the market who consistently gives a fresh and global outlook into the ins and outs of the ever-changing container shipping world. His extremely well thought-through market commentaries and expert insights will serve to further position Xeneta data as the go-to-source for accurate container rate information."

Before Sand joined Bimco as its chief analyst, he worked with Danish dry cargo and tanker operator D/S NORDEN and with the Danish government's statistics department. He is a regular commentator in the trade press, a fixture at shipping conferences, and one of the few shipping industry figures to appear regularly on mass-media platforms like CNN, BBC, CNBC and Bloomberg.

“This is an exciting time to be joining a [pioneering] company and I am fortunate to become a part of the Xeneta team at a time where the company is experiencing growth and momentum,” said Sand. “Xeneta’s groundbreaking freight rate data insights addresses industry pain points and I am eager to leverage my shipping and logistics expertise to help navigate such an unprecedented time that our sector is facing.”