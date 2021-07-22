World’s Largest Solar Farm Costing $2B to Be Built in Indonesia

Sunseap recently compleed another floating solar far in Singapore (Sunseap)

Plans were unveiled for the world’s largest floating solar power and energy storage system. At a cost estimated at $2 billion, the system will be developed by Singapore’s Sunseap Group in cooperation with Badan Pengusahaan Batam (BP Batam) operators of a free trade zone in Indonesia and installed at Batam Island.

Under an MOU between the two organizations, Sunseap will develop the floating photovoltaic system (FPV) and ESS energy storage system. The FPV is projected to have a capacity of 2.2 GWp and span around 1600 hectares, making it the largest FPV in the world to date. The ESS is also slated to be the largest ESS with a storage capacity of larger than 4000 MWhr. Construction is slated to begin in 2022 with a plan to be completed in 2024.

Sunseap expects the solar farm to generate more than 2,600 GWh of electricity per annum, potentially offsetting more than 1.8 million metric tons of carbon per year. According to the company, this is equivalent to taking more than 400,000 cars off the road each year.

The floating solar panels will be installed on a former saltwater bay, which has been converted into the Duriangkang Reservoir, the largest reservoir in Batam. With a volume of 101.2 million m3, the reservoir supports more than 50 percent of the fresh water supply to Batam Island.

Frank Phuan, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Sunseap highlighted several features of using the floating panel design, similar to one the company recently completed in Singapore. “We believe that floating solar systems will go a long way to address the land constraints that urbanized parts of Southeast Asia face in tapping renewable energy."

The floating solar panels will be beneficial to reducing the evaporation, thereby retaining more water within the reservoir. Simultaneously, the water will also keep the solar panel cool allowing the panel to generate more clean energy, creating a synergistic relationship.

Sunseap is also planning to set up a Sunseap Academy in Batam, which will see to the hiring and skills sets transfer to more than 3,000 individuals who will be involved in the building of the solar farm.

Sunseap said the energy generated and stored will supply non-intermittent solar energy 24/7. A portion of the green energy will be consumed within Batam, while the balance can potentially be exported via a subsea cable to Singapore, which is enpromate 30 miles from Batam.

