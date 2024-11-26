World's Largest Fast Ferry Hits Breakwater in Bornholm

On Monday, the world's largest fast ferry hit a breakwater on its way out of the harbor at Ronne, a port on the Baltic Sea island of Bornholm. It is the ferry's third allision since entering service last year, and it is not known when the high-spec vessel will be able to return to service.

On Monday evening, the fast ferry Express 5 got under way on its normal route to Ystad, Sweden. As it transited out of the narrow harbor, it hit the port's inner breakwater, leaving a long crease down the starboard side. Passengers reported a loud noise at the time of impact, but there were no injuries, and the vessel returned safely to the pier for an inspection.

Photos taken at the quayside that night show long gashes down the ferry's side. The damage to the aluminum hull is significant enough that the catamaran must be taken out of service and drydocked for repairs, the vessel's class society told local media.

The operator's other fast ferry, Express 1, is currently in shipyard and unavailable to fill in for Express 5. It is unknown when the high speed line will resume service, but it is suspended through at least Friday. Bornholm residents still have access to two conventional ferries, which have a longer transit time of nearly three hours.

The cause of the casualty is under investigation, and the operator declined to comment on the ongoing inquiry in comments to local TV2. Class and regulatory agencies are involved, and a formal report will be forthcoming.

Express 5 is the world's largest catamaran fast ferry, and she was purpose-built for the conditions of the Baltic. With room for 450 cars and 1,625 passengers, she eclipsed the previous vessel on the route by several meters in length and several hundred passengers in capacity. She entered service on the Ystad-Bornholm route in April 2023, and she has struck fixed objects three times since - once on Monday, once in June 2024, and once in May 2023.

On June 8, 2024, the vessel was moored alongside in Ronne when high winds overloaded her tension winches. They unwound, letting out the mooring lines and allowing her to drift off into the opposite dock. She allided with an empty ferry wharf and was able to resume service shortly after.

On May 27, 2023, the ferry was approaching its berth at Ystad and the master misjudged the maneuver. The vessel approached too fast and struck a barge on the opposite pier, causing minor damage. After the 2023 incident, the master was prosecuted for negligence.

The vessel also suffered a complete blackout twice this year, once in January and again in February, according to TV2 Bornholm.