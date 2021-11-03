Worker at Ingalls Shipbuilding Killed in Tank Accident

Ingalls Shipbuilding (file image courtesy HII)

[Brief] A worker at Ingalls Shipbuilding in Pascagoula, Mississippi has died of injuries he sustained in an accident last week.

Randy Wade, a tank tester at Ingalls, was critically injured last Wednesday while he was working aboard a newbuild U.S. Navy vessel. According to local media, a tank lid struck Wade in the head.

He was taken to a hospital in nearby Jackson, where he was treated for severe facial fractures and a "severe brain injury," according to Jackson's local CBS News affiliate. His family held a prayer vigil for Wade over the weekend and said that he had shown signs of improvement, including a reduction in cranial pressure.

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of our fellow shipbuilder, Randy Wade," said an Ingalls spokesperson in a brief statement. "We extend our deepest sympathy to Mr. Wade’s wife and family, friends and coworkers."

In a social media post, Wade's wife said that his passing was peaceful and painless.

Ingalls Shipbuilding is one of the three primary yards for the construction of the U.S. Navy's large surface combatants, along with Huntington Ingalls Newport News and Bath Iron Works.