Well-Known Florida Maritime Professional John Ellert Passes at 68

John Ellert (file image) By Craig Gundry 09-01-2020 05:56:00

On August 8, 68-year-old John Ellert passed on, joining his wife Susan Ellert. He was a loving husband, loyal friend, and fiercely dedicated fan of all Miami sports teams (especially the Dolphins and Hurricanes).

John was the son of cruise ship master Capt. Michael Ellert, and he spent his entire professional career working in the South Florida maritime industry. Serving from 1979 until his retirement in 2018, John was a leader within the maritime community who gained success in many managementm positions throughout the years. He began to work for Delta Marine Supply in the 1970s, making his mark in the ship chandler business thanks to his ability to relate to any person he met, whether they were the captain, chief engineer or purchasing agent. John later joined Ship Supply of Florida, where he was integral in leading the organization's expansion. In 2003 he joined W&O Supply, where he worked until his retirement in 2018. While with W&O, John was branch manager in Fort Lauderdale, where he personally handled many critical accounts for the organization. In the last few years he supported and mentored other branch managers within W&O.

In addition to his career, John spent many hours volunteering with charitable organizations, most notably with The South Florida Maritime Lions Club, and also gave significant support to the alumni associations of most U.S. maritime institutions, as well as SNAME and the Norwegian Seamans Church.

Most importantly, John was a mentor to many individuals within the industry. Many can attest to his positive influence, from current company owners to those who just started their careers the year John retired. He was always looking to guide and connect people he thought could mutually benefit each other (either in business or simple friendship). John rarely worried about his own interests when making these connections and was a selfless supporter and champion of many individuals. If you called him for any reason, he was always quick to answer or call you back regardless of what else may be going on in his life personally or professionally. He will be greatly missed and always loved.