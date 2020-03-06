Welcome To Miami – MAP is in the Magic City

By The Maritime Executive 03-05-2020 04:47:24

There is no better place than Miami during March; the magic city on Biscayne Bay is home to some of the finest beaches and restaurants in the world.

The Maritime Air Pollution (MAP) Conference, Americas is being held at The Mayfair at Coconut Grove, an upscale, picturesque neighborhood hugging the bay.

Participation in the two-day event is strong. Executives from around the globe have assembled, looking to get ahead of the IMO 2020 curve. Led by industry veteran Edwin Lampert, Head of Content at Riviera Maritime Media, the conference is giving these executives the information they need.

The speaker line up for the conference is rich with variety - shipowners, equipment manufacturers, industry associations, class and flag states share their expertise, insights about investment decisions and their hands-on operational experience. They bring their own perspectives to the challenges and the solutions, now in 2020 and further into the future when new fuels will become a bigger part of the mix.

Vessel operators are sharing their experiences with their chosen compliance technologies including fuels, lubricants, engines and scrubbers. Carnival Corporation and Royal Caribbean Cruises are among the shipowners talking about their field results with new fuels and scrubbers and also about their experience reporting compliance data to authorities.

What new fuels are on the market, and how are they performing? What is the availability of high and low sulfur fuel oils? A range of equipment manufacturers, as well as owners and industry associations shine a spotlight on early 2020 experiences and the tough issues going forward.

The performance of scrubbers and feedback from crews operating them is being discussed - along with the science behind the debate about the environmental repercussions of wash water. The sessions include in-depth case studies on scrubber installation, electrical integration, equipment options and paybacks and also scrubber pump servicing.

An array of future fuel technologies are on the table for adoption including LNG, LPG, methanol, ammonia, hydrogen, biofuels and fuel cells. Industry experts are providing an update on their status, discussing the strengths and weaknesses of each solution and speaking frankly on whether or not they feel these technologies will really play a key role in reaching future environmental compliance targets.

The program is a lively balance of keynotes, panel discussions, case studies, data and analysis and product showcases. There is significant networking opportunities during coffee, lunch and the cocktail reception, and it is all taking place in the beautiful heart of Miami.