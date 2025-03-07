Weather Continues to Delay Salvage Efforts for MSC Baltic III

The Canadian Coast Guard provided an update on the ongoing operations to salvage the grounded containership MSC Baltic III saying the focus remains on the fuel aboard the ship and the prevention of environmental damage. While there is daily activity, the Coast Guard reports weather and ice conditions are impacting the operations about 50 percent of the time and many days teams are not able to get aboard the vessel.

The 37,636 dwt containership blacked out on February 15 while approximately 12 nautical miles outside the entrance to Bay of Islands, Newfoundland. The crew was removed uninjured in a challenging operation involving a Canadian rescue helicopter while the vessel was driven ashore in a remote cove on the western side of the island.

Based on the current conditions, Bruce English, Senior Response Officer, Marine Environmental and Hazards Response, for the Canadian Coast Guard, said their focus is not on speed but on minimizing the impact of the incident. He was unable to provide a timeline while speculating the operation would involve a combination of overland and a barge alongside first to remove the fuel oil and then the cargo.

Lose ice has clogged the remote cove where the vessel is located with temperatures and winds challenging the operation (Canadian Coast Guard)

MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company as the operator of the vessel has appointed T&T Salvage and the Eastern Canada Response Corporation to develop the salvage plan and manage the environmental dangers. English reports those companies have brought in resources from around the world and are staging equipment on Newfoundland for the response. An ice class tug and barge arrived in Corner Brook carrying tanks some of which will be put onshore for eventual use as they remove the approximately 1.7 million liters of heavy fuel and marine gas oil onboard. The Coast Guard believes the majority of the required equipment is now onsite for the operation.

Accessing the vessel from the shoreside with heavy equipment requires upgrades to a road into the area. The operation is in the final approval stages from Canada for the roadwork and English reports a draft plan showed that it would take approximately two weeks of work to make the road usable for the trucks and other equipment. Previously they had said the salvage operation might also build a walkway to the bow of the vessel to increase access.

The salvage teams have been aboard and they confirmed to the Canadian Coast Guard that the vessel has significant hull and structural damage although it is now resting solidly on the seabed. English said that they have been advised there is flooding in the three of the holds, the tanks, and the engine room. The vessel can not be safely refloated at this stage.

When the operation can commence, the fuel oil in the tanks will need to be heated before it can be pumped off the ship. However, the salvage teams have determined the cranes aboard the ship are operational which will be helpful for the cargo operations.

MSC in a statement reported that “we have secured the hazardous containers still aboard to avoid any risk of marine pollution and have a plan for their removal.” The Canadian Coast Guard said that MSC had informed it that two empty containers were damaged but posed no risks. The vessel has approximately 470 containers, over half of which are empty, aboard.

Under Canadian law, the vessel owner is responsible for the costs. The Canadian Coast Guard declined to speculate on the cost of the operation.

