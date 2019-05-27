Watch: Sniffer Dog Finds Cocaine

By MarEx 2019-05-27 21:38:18

The Australian Border Force has intercepted MDMA and cocaine worth more than A$140 million ($97 million) which arrived in a shipping container from Spain.

Thanks to a tip-off via BorderWatch, our officers in Sydney intercepted this shipment of MDMA and cocaine, worth more than $140 million. For more: https://t.co/0CRZ2tLzgl pic.twitter.com/EEetqXniUI — ABF (@AusBorderForce) May 28, 2019

A sniffer dog aided in the operation at the Sydney Container Examination Facility. The consignment, which was declared to contain shampoo, was deconstructed and found to contain 258 boxes. 49 of the boxes were found to contain bags of a brown crystalline substance and blocks of a white powder, with presumptive testing returning a positive indicator for MDMA and cocaine.

Forensic analysis determined the packages contained a total of 312 kilograms of cocaine, which has an estimated potential street value of A$93.6 million, and 236 kilograms of MDMA, which has an estimated potential street value of A$47.2 million.

Detectives from the NSW Police Force’s Organised Crime Squad, ABF investigators and the NSW Crime Commission, with assistance from the Australian Federal Police, established Strike Force Bresnahan to investigate the import. Following extensive inquiries, a 33-year-old man was arrested this week. Investigations continue.