Watch: IMO Helps Cut Maritime Emissions in the Solomon Islands

By MarEx 2019-05-15 06:32:51

A new IMO video puts the spotlight on how an IMO/EU initiative is helping cut maritime emissions in the Solomon Islands as part of a global project to help tackle climate change:

When the solar-powered LED lights go on at night in the port of Honiara, Solomon Islands, they are helping the port meet IMO maritime security requirements. But these lights are also an example of how a global project, through regional centers, can help individual countries' ports and shipping sectors improve energy efficiency, cut emissions and clean up local air quality.

The Maritime Technology Cooperation Centre (MTCC) Pacific - one of five regional centers established under the IMO-led Global MTCC Network (GMN) project - helped the Solomon Islands port carry out a full energy efficiency and emissions audit.

Eranda Kotelawala, Chief Executive Officer of the Solomon Islands Port Authority, showed an IMO team around the port, where a series of emission-cutting measures have been and are being implemented: from the solar-powered lights, to weighing in motion systems so that diesel-powered trucks do not have to stop and idle and repairing cracks in the road surface to help cut emissions and improve air quality.

It has been estimated that savings of up to 75 percent can be made in the shipping and port industries just by using existing technology and doing things a little bit differently.

Simon Wame, a ship operator based in the Solomon Islands, said: "Fuel is very expensive. If I can save money it will be a great advantage for me. We are collecting fuel consumption data on board our vessels and then we supply this fuel consumption data to the MTCC team. And then the team analyse the data; and they provide us with the technical recommendations on efficiency and fuel consumption."

Joy Rurime, a shipowner/operator who heads a family business running one of the largest inter-island trading vessels in the Solomon Islands, has also benefited by improved operational efficiency.

The island of New Georgia's Port of Noro is an important tuna catching and tinning center. Glyn Joshua, Energy Efficiency Manager, Solomon Islands Port Authority, will be instaling a new solar farm to power refrigerated containers (reefers) - saving energy and cutting emissions.