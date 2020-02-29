Watch: Coast Guard Rescues Two Boaters and Their Dog

By The Maritime Executive 02-29-2020 05:13:16

A U.S. Coast Guard aircrew hoisted two people and their dog from their boat several miles off the coast of northwest Oregon early on Saturday morning.

The two were concerned about getting their 44-foot recreational boat across a bar in bad weather on Friday.

A Coast Guard Station Cape Disappointment crew determined that it was unsafe to tow the vessel across the bar due to stability issues and deteriorating conditions. The crew instructed the boaters to don life jackets and remain offshore until the weather improved, but a further evaluation on Saturday again determined it was not safe to tow the vessel and the crew would be hoisted out.

On scene weather conditions at the time were 25 mph winds, 12-foot seas, air temperature of 42oF, and the sea temp at 48oF.

A Coast Guard aircrew aboard an MH-60 Jayhawk from Sector Columbia River lowered a rescue swimmer to the vessel and assisted the woman on board who was then hoisted into a rescue basket.

Due to worsening conditions, the rescue swimmer had the man and dog enter the water to be hoisted into the helicopter. The man and dog were then safely hoisted.

The abandoned vessel is currently offshore near the coast of Seaside, Oregon.