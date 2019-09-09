104

Watch: All Golden Ray Crew Safe

Golden Ray rescue operations

By The Maritime Executive 2019-09-09 19:10:21

All four remaining crew from the capsized car carrier Golden Ray have now been rescued.

 

The vessel capsized at approximately 2 a.m. on Sunday with 24 on board, 23 crew and one pilot. 

The Port of Brunswick Captain of the Port has established an emergency safety zone in St. Simons Sound. Vessels are not authorized within .5 miles of the Golden Ray.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Moran Towing, SeaTow, Brunswick Bar Pilots Association and the Glynn County Fire Department are assisting the U.S. Coast Guard.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.