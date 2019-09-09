Watch: All Golden Ray Crew Safe

By The Maritime Executive 2019-09-09 19:10:21

All four remaining crew from the capsized car carrier Golden Ray have now been rescued.

.@USCG Capt. John Reed, the incident commander who was personally on scene, had this to say after the final #GoldenRay crew member was rescued. #HappeningNow #BREAKING pic.twitter.com/1MhSCVjPsD — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) September 9, 2019

.@USCG and rescue crews have extracted the final #GoldenRay crew member safely. All crew members are accounted for. Operations will now shift fully to environmental protection, removing the vessel and resuming commerce. #HappeningNow #BreakingNews #Breaking pic.twitter.com/YgEM6Eb2qO — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) September 9, 2019

.@USCG and response teams are trying to reach the final #GoldenRay crew member located in the control room in the stern (back end of the vessel). #HappeningNow #BREAKING pic.twitter.com/UkopmBiFHc — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) September 9, 2019

The vessel capsized at approximately 2 a.m. on Sunday with 24 on board, 23 crew and one pilot.

The Port of Brunswick Captain of the Port has established an emergency safety zone in St. Simons Sound. Vessels are not authorized within .5 miles of the Golden Ray.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Moran Towing, SeaTow, Brunswick Bar Pilots Association and the Glynn County Fire Department are assisting the U.S. Coast Guard.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.