Wartsila Cargo Containment System for Liquid CO2 Awarded AiP

(Wartsila) By The Maritime Executive 04-26-2021 05:34:19

Carbon capture and storage is one of the most hotly debated technologies that is drawing extensive attention as regulators and industry look for ways to achieve carbon neutrality. While scientists believe it would be possible to store carbon under the oceans in abandon wells and other locations, the challenge remains to transport large quantity of carbon to make the carbon capture and storage a viable option.

Recently, the classification society DNV awarded a first of its kind Approval in Principle (AiP) to a solution developed by Wärtsilä Gas Solutions suitable for Liquid CO2 Carrier (LCO2) applications. Wärtsilä’s technology group developed a cargo tank design for large quantities of LCO2 transport as part of a study on the systems and solutions required for vessels to transport LCO2. According to the company, since LCO2 Carriers are an emerging concept, it requires detailed attention during conceptual level employ experience and know-how in gas cargo and handling systems.

“Liquid CO2 is increasingly relevant in global efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and promote a greener future. It represents an important link in the value chain for the entire carbon capture infrastructure. In developing a robust and proven concept, both in the cargo containment and cargo handling requirements for LCO2 Carriers, we have drawn on our unparalleled experience in gas carrier segments. The AiP from DNV is a valuable endorsement of this work,” says Pål Steinnes GM Sales, Wärtsilä Gas Solutions.

In Wärtsilä’s design concept, the total cargo capacity of the vessels is 7500 cbm, divided into two containment tanks, each of 3750 cbm. Wärtsilä carried out an intensive engineering analysis to formulate an optimum design for the vessels’ containment system and cargo handling systems, bearing in mind the specific nature of LCO2.

“We have been pleased to work with Wärtsilä Gas Solutions on this reliable design concept,” said Monika Johannesen, Head of Department, Gas Carrier Excellence Center at DNV. “The review process has been extensive, and we trust that their solution will contribute to facilitating the trade in liquid CO2 as a factor in reducing emission”