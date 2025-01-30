Video: Wanted Fugitive Arrested While Fleeing Australia on a Yacht

On Saturday night, Australian Border Force boarded a yacht off the Northern Territory and arrested a wanted man who had jumped bail and appeared to be fleeing the country.

In July 2023, the suspect was charged with smuggling in connection with the vast "Anom" bust, the secretive app that was engineered by the U.S. government to trick foreign criminals into disclosing their communications. The man was accused of being part of a smuggling syndicate that had used the app to pass messages about plans to import illegal drugs into Australia. He was charged with conspiracy to import methamphetamine, one count of drug trafficking, and one count of illegally possessing a firearm. If convicted, he faces a sentence of up to life in prison.

While awaiting trial, the suspect was supposed to be staying at a rehab center as part of his bail conditions, but he disappeared on January 8 and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

On Saturday night, the man was spotted at a beach at Nhulunbuy, Northern Territory, and was observed to be flashing a light at a nearby yacht. The yacht crew responded with a similar light signal. Unbeknownst to the crew, the ABF had already been monitoring the yacht covertly.

The Northern Territory Police responded to the scene but couldn't find either the man or the yacht. However, on Sunday, the ABF dispatched a patrol boat and intercepted the yacht in the Arafura Sea, where it was headed northbound.

The authorities escorted the yacht back to Nhulunbuy, where they found that the suspect was on board. He was arrested, along with the crew - a Dutch man, aged 51, and a British woman, aged 42, who will both be charged with human smuggling. If convicted, the crewmembers face up to 10 years in prison.

Images courtesy ABF

“The charges laid on the vessel's crew should serve as a warning. There are serious penalties, including possible jail time, for anyone tempted to facilitate any criminal venture in exchange for a profit," ABF acting Chief Superintendent Sonya Boylan said. "[Local] relationships are crucial to monitoring for unusual behavior and ensuring our border is secure from criminals attempting to carry out illegal acts."