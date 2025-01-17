Wallenius Wilhelmsen Wins Car Terminal Concession at Port of Gothenburg

Norway’s Wallenius Wilhelmsen won a 12-year concession to operate the vehicle and roll-on/roll-off (RoRo) terminal at Sweden’s Port of Gothenburg. The company has committed to investments to strengthen the terminal’s operations.

“We are very optimistic about Wallenius Wilhelmsen's ability to continue developing the vehicle and RoRo terminal at the Port of Gothenburg,” said Göran Eriksson, CEO of the Port of Gothenburg. “The company has presented a strong business plan and has credibly demonstrated how they will achieve the volume targets they have committed to and operate a competitive terminal with a customer-centric approach.”

Eriksson added that Gothenburg is confident that Wallenius Wilhelmsen can take the port a step closer to its overarching goal of becoming the world's most competitive port. As the largest port in Scandinavia, Gothenburg handles around 20 percent of Swedish foreign trade and over 50 percent of all container traffic. The port is focusing on sustainability, innovation, and digitalization to build a climate-efficient freight transport system.

Gothenburg highlighted that it received several strong bids from companies interested in operating the terminal but selected Wallenius Wilhelmsen due to the Norwegian company’s extensive experience in terminal operations at several ports worldwide. It also offered attractive commitments on infrastructure investments.

Wallenius Wilhelmsen will take over the operations of the terminal in February next year from Logent Ports and Terminals. The Swedish firm has been operating the terminal since 2011. Wallenius Wilhelmsen will create a newly established, independent company, to operate the terminal.

In its bid, Wallenius Wilhelmsen committed to invest approximately $6.1 million to modernize the terminal's areas, buildings, and infrastructure to further strengthen its market offering. The company intends to transform the terminal into a “one-stop-shop” for all carriers and customers. It received a 12-year concession to operate the terminal.

Apart from loading and unloading vehicles, Wallenius Wilhelmsen will also offer pre-delivery inspections of vehicles, as well as the capability to handle larger project cargo and high & heavy goods.

“Our ability to provide seamless and efficient logistics solutions will contribute to further developing the Port of Gothenburg as the leading vehicle and RoRo terminal,” said John Felitto, Wallenius Wilhelmsen COO Logistics Services. “We look forward to serving the Scandinavian market while supporting our vision of innovative and sustainable growth.”

Gothenburg’s vehicle and RoRo terminal has two quay positions consisting of 240,000 square meters of terminal space, rail connectivity, and pre-delivery inspection facilities. The port has been witnessing a steady increase in vehicles handled in recent years. In 2023, vehicle volumes increased by 14 percent to 267,000 compared to 238,000 in 2022. The volume accounted for 37 percent of the total Swedish market, making Gothenburg Sweden’s largest vehicle port. It is strategically positioned and is a key hub that connects the Nordic countries with regions such as the Far East, North America, Africa, Australia, and Northern Europe.

Gothenburg becomes the ninth terminal that Wallenius Wilhelmsen will operate, adding to its RoRo logistical experience. The company also operates approximately 125 vessels servicing 15 trade routes to six continents.

