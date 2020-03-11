Virgin Voyages Postpones Miami Launch Ceremony for Scarlet Lady

Scarlet Lady arriving in Miami, March 7 (Port Miami Webcam / Youtube) By The Maritime Executive 03-11-2020 09:28:00

The newly-launched cruise line Virgin Voyages announced Wednesday that it is postponing the Miami launch celebration for its first vessel, the Scarlet Lady, until a future date. The company cited recent news and emphasized that there are no health concerns on board.

"In light of the current global headlines, we want to ensure everyone feels it is the right time to celebrate with us. While Virgin Voyages has not been affected, we feel that postponing our launch celebration to a future date is the responsible thing to do. We plan to celebrate with you in Miami very soon," the cruise line said in a statement to attendees. "We have absolutely no health concerns or issues on board and elevated our health protocol and processes when we took delivery of Scarlet Lady to keep our crew and visitors well and happy."

Virgin Voyages canceled another preview tour event in New York on March 1, shortly after the first case of coronavirus was discovered in New York State.

Though Virgin did not cite a particular cause for either cancellation, Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez said Wednesday night that he intends to declare a state of emergency in connection with the novel coronavirus outbreak. Miami has not yet recorded a confirmed case of the disease, but four cases - including three connected to cruise terminals at Port Everglades - have been recorded in neighboring Broward County.

Florida has already declared a state of emergency over COVID-19, and there are 23 confirmed cases state-wide (including two non-residents). Speaking after a meeting in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday evening, Gimenez said that the declaration will give Miami more capability to address the disease. "There are certain additional powers that I think are necessary," Gimenez said. "We can then take more preemptive steps to limit the spread of this COVID-19 in Miami-Dade."