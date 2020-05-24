Virgin Confirms Non-COVID Crewmember Fatality Aboard Scarlet Lady

Scarlet Lady (file image courtesy Virgin Voyages) By The Maritime Executive 05-24-2020 07:26:18

Virgin Voyages has confirmed a death aboard its first cruise ship, the Scarlet Lady.

The deceased, a 32-year-old Philippine national, died Friday from causes not related to COVID-19, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. Officials classified the cause of death as "apparent self harm." The individual was not awaiting repatriation, Virgin Voyages told the Miami Herald.

“We are working with the appropriate authorities to learn more and are respecting the privacy of those impacted," Virgin Voyages said in a statement. "We extend our heartfelt, deepest sympathies to the family and loved ones of our crew member.”

The Scarlet Lady is a newly built, 2,800-passenger cruise ship designed and constructed for adults-only voyages. Due to the COVID-19 shutdown she has not yet conducted a commercial sailing, and her operator does not expect to launch operations until October 16.

Fincantieri delivered the vessel on February 14, and she completed previews in England before the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated globally. Additional previews were scheduled for New York in March, and she was due to begin operation in April. However, her American debut was canceled and she rerouted directly to Miami. Since then she has been in lay-up, shifting between PortMiami and an anchorage in the Bahamas.

The fatality aboard Scarlet Lady is the latest in a string of non-COVID deaths aboard laid-up cruise ships. Other recent fatal incidents include man-overboard events on Regal Princess and Jewel of the Seas, a death from natural causes aboard Mariner of the Seas, and fatalities of an undisclosed nature aboard Carnival Breeze and AIDAblu. An additional man-overboard incident involving the cruise ship Vasco da Gama occurred last week at the Port of Tilbury; the victim landed on a shipping container and sustained injuries requiring hospitalization.