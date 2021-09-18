Vineyard Wind Bids for New Project Near First U.S. Offshore Wind Farm

Vineyard Wind's lease area south of Martha's Vineyard (in blue) (BOEM/Vineyard Wind)

Vineyard Wind, the developer of America's first full-scale offshore wind farm, has submitted two new proposals for projects off the coast of Massachusetts. The news follows just one day after the firm secured financing for Vineyard Wind 1, a long-anticipated development off Martha's Vineyard.

The two new “Commonwealth Wind” proposals off the state of Massachusetts two options, with capacity of 800 MW and 1,200 MW each. Both proposals would be developed just to the south of the 800 MW Vineyard Wind 1 project, expanding on the company's already-permitted installation.

“Just one day after announcing that Vineyard Wind has brought the nation’s first large-scale offshore wind farm to financial close, we are incredibly proud to submit our ‘Commonwealth Wind’ proposals,” said Lars T. Pedersen, CEO of Vineyard Wind. “We have deliberately named our proposals ‘Commonwealth Wind’ to underline the broad benefit of affordable energy to the entire Commonwealth as well as the significant economic benefits that will be delivered to multiple regions of Massachusetts.”

If built, Commonwealth Wind will use the same one-by-one nautical mile spacing between turbines as Vineyard Wind, a standard pattern that has been endorsed by other offshore wind industry players and by the United States Coast Guard.

Between Vineyard Wind 1 and an adjacent project that is still in permitting (Park City Wind), Vineyard Wind has about 1600 MW of capacity in its development pipeline. Park City Wind started its federal review process in 2021 and is currently undergoing various permitting processes at the local, state and federal levels.