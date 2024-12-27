Vietnam Completes Construction of Its Largest Bulk Carrier



Vietnamese officials were on hand for the handover of the largest dry bulk carrier ever built in a domestic shipyard. The 65,000 dwt Truong Minh Dream was hailed as a key advancement and in keeping with the government’s plans to expand shipbuilding and shipping to support the growth of the country.

The vessel which measures 656 feet (approximately 200 meters) is classed by Japan’s ClassNK with officials saying it signifies the vessel meets broad international standards and can operate globally. It was designed in a joint effort between Vietnam Shipbuilding Engineering JSC (VISEC) and Bluetech Finland.

It is a double-bottom, single-propeller bulk carrier with a total of five cargo holds. Furthermore, it is fitted with hydraulically operated double-sided hatch covers and four cranes with a lifting capacity of 30 tons. While a fairly standard bulk carrier it is significantly larger than the vessels previously built in the country. The main engine is a licensed design from MAN and built in Japan.

The construction was undertaken by the Nam Trieu Shipbuilding Company, a subsidiary of the Shipbuilding Industry Corporation (SBIC). The shipyard reports the project was executed smoothly with the vessel launched on May 11 and completed sea trials on December 4. It was able to proceed with the project while SBIC is currently being reorganized under a state-run bankruptcy. The government The Ministry of Transport is presiding over the process and coordinating with the Ministry of National Defense. The corporation is to submit a plan to the Prime Minister for approval in the first quarter of 2025 to improve the capacity of the domestic shipbuilding industry. Vietnam looks to expand its shipbuilding to present a cost-effective alternative to the traditional shipbuilding countries as China continues to squeeze out competition from Japan and now South Korea.

The bulker was handed over on December 26 to Dong Bac Shipbuilding Industry JSC which will be responsible for its operation. The company initially ordered two 65,000 dwt bulkers, with work starting on the second vessel after the launch in May of the Truong Minh Dream. The vessel will be operating from the northern port city of Hai Phong.

During the handover ceremony, it was announced the shipping company had placed an order for two more vessels of the class. Government officials said it would support the party and state’s strategy for developing Vietnam’s maritime economy.

