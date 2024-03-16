Video: YM Containership Takes Out Cranes While Docking in Turkey

[Brief] A Hong Kong-registered containership arriving at the private container port in Kocaeli, Turkey was unable to stop while maneuvering and knocked over the large container cranes. Initial reports said no one was injured in the dramatic accident, but later reports from the Turkish media said that the operator of one of the cranes was seriously injured in the incident.

The YM Witness, a 145,000 dwt containership built in 2015 and operated by Yang Ming, was arriving at the port on Saturday afternoon, March 16. The ship is 1,207 feet (368 meters) in length with a capacity of 14,000 TEU.

The vessel had a pilot aboard but for unknown reasons appeared to be coming toward the dock at a steep angle and was unable to stop its forward motion. The vessel in succession knocks over the large cranes used to load and unload the containers. The port authority is reporting that several containers were also knocked from the vessel into the harbor.

Dockworkers can be seen running in some of the videos as the cranes are pushed and then come crashing down. Local police and fire responded to the incident which is currently under investigation.

