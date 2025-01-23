Video: USCG, Crowley Cargo Ship, and Fisherman Team Up to Rescue Boaters



The U.S. Coast Guard is highlighting the importance of emergency equipment and good teamwork all of which contributed to the rescue of four boaters stranded in the waters off the Dominican Republic. The combined efforts make for a good sea story.

Four people were sailing from St. Croix in the U.S. Virgin Islands to Texas when their vessel was breached and began to sink focusing them into a life raft. They later told the Coast Guard their sailboat struck a submerged rock and then was overtaken by a wave that caused it to roll on its side. After striking another rock, the boat was taking on water when additional waves flooded it and caused it to sink.

Coast Guard Sector San Juan received an EPRB (Emergency Positioning Radio Beacon) signal Tuesday morning, January 21, which started the rescue operation. The signal was coming from a position approximately 180 miles northwest of Puerto Rico. With no verbal contact, the Coast Guard watchstanders were fearing the worst when they dispatched an aircraft and issued a callout to vessels in the vicinity. They asked vessels to be on the lookout for a possible disaster.

The survivors are being transported to by the container ship El Coquí to Jacksonville, Fla. No medical concerns reported in this case.



U.S. shipping company Crowley’s combination container/roll on-roll off ship El Coquí (26,500 dwt built in 2018) had just started its voyage from San Juan bound for Jacksonville, Florida. It diverted toward the location of the distress signal.

When the Coast Guard aircraft reached the area, they were able to locate a life raft and determined there were four people (David Potts, 63; John Potts, 62; Andrew Cullar, 26; and Russel Case, 67) in the raft waiting for a rescue. The Coast Guard relayed the coordinates and began vectoring the El Coquí.

The Coast Guard aircrew also spotted the fishing vessel Bonanza and several small fishing vessels in the area but had no direct communication with the fishing boats. In an effort to draw the attention of the Bonanza and direct her to the life raft, the Coast Guard aircrew made a series of low passes to gain the attention of the fishing vessel. Then they were able to point them to the life raft.

Four survivors were taken aboard the Crowley cargo ship (USCG)

The finishing vessel was able to approach the life raft in the shoal waters. It rescued the survivors and transported them to Crowley’s El Coquí. The cargo ship took the survivors aboard and provided them aid. They were traveling on the cargo ship which was due to reach Jacksonville on Thursday, January 23.

“This incident underscores the importance of proper emergency equipment for vessels at sea,” said Lt. Hannah M. Boyce, Coast Guard HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircraft commander for the case. “We are all incredibly thankful those mariners were properly equipped. Helping those four sailors at their worst day at sea is why we fly.”

