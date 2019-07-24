Video: U.S. Navy Trials Augmented Reality System

By The Maritime Executive 2019-07-24 19:11:43

The U.S. Navy is trialing an augmented reality (AR) system designed to to train Sailors from divergent career fields in U.S. Navy security force fundamentals, code of conduct, anti-terrorism and expeditionary warfare training - in order to achieve maritime-interdiction and irregular-warfare superiority.

The Office of Naval Research (ONR) and Naval Surface Warfare Center (NSWC), along with industry partners, Magic Leap Horizons and Haptech Inc., have tested the new system consisting of the Magic Leap One AR headset, a backpack processor and a Haptech instrumented weapon designed to deliver realistic recoil. The Magic Leap Horizons software provides advanced weapons tracking and allowing trainers to create multiple and adaptable simulation scenarios.

"Our training system is built mostly from commercial-off-the-shelf products, so we are using widely available gaming gear," said Dr. Patrick Mead, project lead from the Human Systems Research and Development branch at NSWC Dahlgren. "All of these technologies combine together to give us extremely accurate weapon and movement tracking capabilities as well as highly immersive simulation visual, auditory and haptic (relating to the sense of touch) feedback.”