Video: U.S. Forces Use Unmanned Bomb Boat to Attack Iranian Shipyard

U.S. forces have used modern one-way attack drones in combat for the first disclosed time, according to U.S. Central Command, bringing tactics pioneered by Yemen's Houthi rebels and Ukraine's intelligence agencies into the playbook of the world's best-funded military power.

On Sunday, three Saronic Corsair unmanned boats were used in a bomb-carrying configuration to strike a target in Bandar Abbas, Iran, the command said in a statement. Video released by CENTCOM shows the drone attacking a pier with a rail-mounted gantry on it. The gantry appeared to be carrying a miniature submarine, one of 20 in the inventory of the Islamic Republic of Iran Navy. The video ends without a battle damage assessment.

Yesterday, using multiple one-way attack surface drones, CENTCOM forces successfully struck a submarine and ship maintenance facility in Iran. Three Corsair unmanned surface vessels hit the port at Bandar Abbas Naval Base, marking the first time American forces have employed sea… pic.twitter.com/bOM2kmgRxz — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) July 13, 2026

U.S. air and naval forces have been carrying out airstrikes in the vicinity of Bandar Abbas for some time, destroying coastal radars, air defense sites and drone launch equipment. Central Command possesses multiple options for action in the area, and its decision to select a drone boat for a daylight attack suggests that the Bandar Abbas naval base has become a permissive environment for surface operations - and a suitable location to test out a new weapons system.

According to USNI, the strike was conducted under the auspices of Central Command, not the U.S. Navy.

The Corsair is the same model that was used to rescue two helicopter pilots in the Strait of Hormuz last month. One unmanned Corsair navigated to the survivors' location, and they climbed aboard for extraction from an area vulnerable to Iranian fire. Once they were clear, a SAR helicopter rendezvoused with the drone boat and hoisted the two pilots aboard. Both survived the ordeal.

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Saronic is vertically integrated and possesses its own shipyard in Louisiana. In addition to its Corsair product line, Saronic is one of seven defense contractors selected to move ahead in the Navy's Medium Unmanned Surface Vessel (MUSV) program, which will build a far larger unmanned combatant for blue-water deployment.

Drone boat tactics have been a long time in development for the U.S. military. Houthi fighters demonstrated the risk posed by unmanned boat systems in 2017 with the attack on the Saudi frigate Al-Madinah, which damaged the vessel and killed two crewmembers. But Ukraine matured the concept over the past four years with purpose-built hulls, over-the-horizon control, and swarming tactics to overwhelm enemy defenses. Combined with its aerial drones and cruise missiles, Ukraine has used its unmanned attack boats to establish sea denial over the majority of the Black Sea - without a manned fleet.