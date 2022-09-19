Video: Two Massive Fires Hit Refinery Complex in Venezuela

Image via social media

On Saturday morning, a raging fire broke out at a marine terminal at the Puerto la Cruz Refinery in Guaraguao, Venezuela, sending flames and smoke high into the sky. Workers with state oil company PDVSA reported the fire at about 0830 hours on Saturday.

Tareck El Aissami, Venezuela's minister of industries, reported that “a gasoline loading arm broke, spilling fuel on the deck of a ship and on the dock, causing a fire in that area.”

150 firefighters from Venezuela's National Risk Management System and 15 fire engines responded to the scene.

Si estaban intentando apagar el fuego la semana pasada en Puerto La Cruz, no creo que esta vez sea diferente en Laguna de Lastre hoy… pic.twitter.com/vSFjF3bdOJ — Cesar Moya (@zuricht94) September 19, 2022

@captsingh bueno días capitan b/t largo guaraguao Puerto La Cruz prendió fuego pic.twitter.com/RPvkpu9cfH — athenas shipping (@AthenasShipping) September 19, 2022

Momentos previos al incendio del Buque en el Muelle 1 del Terminal de Embarque de PDVSA en Guaraguao, cuando se desprendieron las mangueras de carga que provocaron la chispa que originaron el fuego..#PLCNews



pic.twitter.com/RHpm87Q1v2 — Puerto La Cruz News ???????? (@PtoLaCruzNews) September 17, 2022

Trabajadores de Pdv-Puertos reportan un incendio en el muelle 1 de Guaraguao, estado Anzoátegui este sábado #17Sep a eso de 8:30 am.



Vía @Jesyanez pic.twitter.com/RRN0DAn5k3 — El Pitazo (@ElPitazoTV) September 17, 2022

Fuego en o en los alrededores del edificio administrativo PDVSA Guaragua, Puerto la Cruz, Sabado 17-9-22, 8am, pic.twitter.com/EY2rZxOxQ3 — C. Granados (@CarGraMa) September 17, 2022

En la mañana, en el muelle de Guaraguao, un brazo de carga de gasolina se rompió derramando combustible en la cubierta del barco y en el muelle, lo que provocó un incendio en esa área. Ya el incendio fue sofocado TOTALMENTE. En pocas horas reanudaremos operaciones en ese muelle. pic.twitter.com/A5QZeQci9O — Tareck El Aissami (@TareckPSUV) September 17, 2022

Officials asserted that no personnel were injured in the incident and that the ship was safely moved away from the terminal while firefighting commenced.

El Aissami said that the fire was fully contained the same day, and he claimed that the loading terminal would be ready to resume work shortly. Local outlet El Pitazo reported Monday that the affected section of the terminal was inoperable.

Second massive fire

On Monday, a second massive fire broke out at the same refinery, reportedly sparked by a lightning strike on the water treatment lagoon next to the facility.

Bystander videos taken of the scene in Puerto la Cruz appeared to show that the blaze sparked a minor panic, sending residents running away from the distant flames and smoke.

Environmental news outlet Cima360 claimed that soot from the fire polluted the adjacent lagoon, darkening its waters black.

#19Sep #Anzoategui #Incendio @MariaGMonagas: Según información del periodista @JoseCamacho13 el incidente de la refinería de Guaraguao en Puerto La Cruz se produjo "cuando un rayo impactó en una de las lagunas de almacenamiento crudo". pic.twitter.com/sNHJtjTv54 — Reporte Ya (@ReporteYa) September 19, 2022

#19Sep Nos envían otras imágenes del incendio en refinería de Guaraguao, Puerto La Cruz @PDVSA pic.twitter.com/GGTIcGD7yf — Maria G Hernández Del Castillo (@MariaGMonagas) September 19, 2022