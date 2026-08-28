Video: Two Crewmembers Killed in Fire Aboard South Korean Tanker

The South Korean Coast Guard is confirming that two crewmembers, one in his 20s and the other in his 60s, both were found dead after a fire on a tanker. The fire is assumed to have begun in the engine room of the unnamed South Korean-flagged vessel.

The report of the fire aboard the 7,300-ton oil product tanker was received by the Incheon branch of the Coast Guard around 10:30 pm local time on August 27. Multiple vessels, including fireboats, were dispatched. The tanker was about 4.6 miles north of Jawol Island near Incheon.

There were a total of 18 crewmembers, including 11 Koreans, aboard the vessel. The Coast Guard reported that 16 were rescued from the ship. The bodies of the two missing crewmembers were found in the engine room of the tanker.

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The vessel was carrying 12.4 million liters of Bunker C fuel. The Coast Guard said the fire took over five hours to extinguish but that they were able to prevent it from spreading to the fuel tanks.

An investigation will be conducted into the cause of the fire. The vessel’s owner was arranging for a salvage tow.

