Video: Two Abandoned Vessels Attacked in Black Sea Wash Ashore in Turkey

Turkish citizens were surprised to see two abandoned vessels drifting toward their shoreline, casualties of the war in the Black Sea. They reported the vessels to the Coast Guard, which is reported to have taken control of the scene.

The larger of the two is a Chinese-owned product tanker, Golden Sapling (19,455 dwt). Built in 1999 and registered in Hong Kong, the vessel was reported by the Turkish media to have been stuck on August 26, while it was heading toward the port of Novorossiysk, Russia. The 21 crewmembers abandoned the tanker and were picked up by the Greek-flagged tanker Maran Pythia. Turkish media says the vessel was approximately 90 nautical miles from Sinop when it was struck by a drone and abandoned.

A better view of the damaged tanker M/T GOLDEN SAPLING, IMO 9185841, after it drifted to the Turkish coast near Samsun following the August 26 drone strike in the Black Sea. https://t.co/KUKhQGz4ne pic.twitter.com/PQlB5usi3l — Special Kherson Cat ???????????? (@bayraktar_1love) August 30, 2026

Video shows the damaged tanker M/T GOLDEN SAPLING, IMO 9185841, near the Turkish coast by Samsun after it was struck by a drone in the Black Sea on August 26 while heading toward the Russian port of Novorossiysk.



All 21 crew members were evacuated by MARAN PYTHA and taken to… pic.twitter.com/Kc2mhxtbAP — Special Kherson Cat ???????????? (@bayraktar_1love) August 30, 2026

The pictures show extensive fire damage to the deck house and bridge. The tanker appears to have been traveling empty, based on its height out of the water, when it was struck. After drifting in the Black Sea for several days, it washed ashore near Alaçam, Samsun, in Turkey on August 30.

Further to the west, a more mysterious small cargo ship also washed ashore, badly damaged. It was identified as the Russia-flagged general cargo ship Omskiy-107. Built in 1981, it was operating for Avomar Shipping based in Moscow and had been carrying cargo between Russia and Turkey.

Russia's ghost ship just washed up on a Turkish beach.



The fire-damaged Omskiy-107 grounded off Alacal?, Turkey, on the Black Sea coast outside Istanbul - a megacity larger than New York.



DHA says it was attacked off Novorossiysk. Turkish authorities are still investigating the… pic.twitter.com/6i0Vyk6LOV — Kereal Sokolov (@sokolovkereal) August 31, 2026

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It is unclear when the vessel was struck or where it was in the Black Sea. It was likely part of the Ukrainian assault in July and early August on shipping supporting Crimea and in the Sea of Azov. The 108-meter (354-foot) ship also shows extensive damage, including the bridge being burnt out. It came ashore near Alacali Beach in Sile.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry has protested the attacks on commercial shipping and was reported to have summoned the Ukrainian ambassador after the most recent attacks. Turkey had presented in early August a proposal to both Ukraine and Russia for a moratorium on attacks on shipping in the Black Sea. It has repeatedly called for de-escalation.

