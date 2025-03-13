Video: Tanker Damages Brazilian Navy Pier and Ships While Maneuvering



The Port of Santos is confirming that a tanker maneuvering in the port lost control on Wednesday night, March 12. The vessel hit a pier and Brazilian patrol boats.

The tanker Olavo Bilac was maneuvering between the Alemoa 1 and Outeirinhos 1 piers when the vessel was reported to have suffered a “mechanical problem.” The company is saying that the tanker’s rudder jammed causing it to hit the pier. It then hit one of the patrol boats and pushed it into two others. All three of the vessels, the Guajara, Guapore, and Maracana, reportedly suffered minor damage.

Acidente no Porto de Santos.



Navio colide com cais e navios da Marinha.



Acidente ocorreu após um problema no leme do navio petroleiro Olavo Bilac, que transportava 50 mil toneladas de óleo combustível. pic.twitter.com/GJksPvUtSr — Amazoni@zul???????? (@AmazoniaAzulBR) March 13, 2025

A naval officer aboard one of the vessels was also taken to a local hospital for treatment. The port authority says he suffered bruises on his leg but was treated and released.

Tugs took control of the tanker and moved it back to the Alemoa 1 pier. Today, it was inspected by the Port Authority which reports while there is a large scrape, there was no release of oil or pollution.

The pier it hit is controlled by the Brazilian Navy. They were conducting an inspection to determine the extent of the damage. The companies were reported to be waiting for permission from the navy to enter the site.

The Olavo Bilac is one of five tankers built for Estaleiro Atlantico Sul (EAS) and operated by Transpetro. It is 114,000 dwt. It is registered in Brazil and was reported to be carrying 50,000 liters of fuel when it hit the pier. The vessel was due to depart for Rio de Janeiro but is being detained in Santos.

