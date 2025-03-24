Video: Taiwan Detains Chinese Fuel Barge Operating Without Registration



The Coast Guard in Taiwan reports it detained a Chinese ship it called a “three-no” barge meaning it did not have a name, homeport, or registration when inspected. It is the latest in a series of incidents as tensions remain high and Taiwan has vowed to increase its monitoring of Chinese vessels entering restricted areas.

The alert went out early on Sunday morning, March 23, that an unidentified vessel had entered a restricted zone on the northwest coast of Taiwan. It was approximately 20 nautical miles north of the Yong’an District, near Kaohsiung.

The Coast Guard reports when it reached the area it tracked the unidentified vessel traveling 3 miles inside the restricted zone and ignoring repeated hails. When the Coast Guard broadcast for the vessel to stop for inspection, it reports the vessel started taking a zig-zag course attempting to avoid an intercept.

When they boarded the vessel they reported the ship had no name visible and that it had been obscured or possibly painted over. In addition, the vessel did not have documents and a registration. There were six crewmembers aboard and none of them also had identification documents.

The Coast Guard reports the vessel had approximately 500,000 liters of fuel aboard and pipe equipment. The speculation is that the vessel was being used to fuel Chinese fishing boats which Taiwan also says are operating illegally in its waters.

Nameless fuel barge without documentation detained by the Taiwan Coast Guard

The barge was directed into the port near Taipei for further investigation.

Since the start of 2025, officials have said Taiwan’s defense forces and the Coast Guard were coordinating efforts to track shipping acting suspiciously. They have been targeting foreign-registered, Chinese-owned ships loitering off Taiwan as well as vessels entering restricted zones.

Taiwan in January accused a Chinese-owned vessel of damaging an undersea cable and in February the Coast Guard reported catching a vessel dragging its anchor and damaging other cables. Ten days ago, Taiwan chased away a Chinese research vessel sailing in a restricted zone and putting instruments into the water.

