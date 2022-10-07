Video: Spanish Frigate Catches Fire at the Pier at Naval Station Rota

[Brief] A Spanish Navy frigate has caught fire at the port of Rota, Spain, prompting a large-scale response.

The vessel, identified as the guided-missile frigate Santa Maria, caught fire at about 2100 hours on Friday night. She was due to sail in support of the Operation Atalanta counterpiracy mission on Sunday, according to local media.

Rota is a joint Spanish/American base, and personnel from both navies joined in the response, La Voz del Sur reported. The fire was brought under control swiftly, but a reflash reportedly occurred, prompting a renewed and successful effort to extinguish the flames.

Over 20 crewmembers were evacuated from the berthed vessel, and no injuries were reported.

Another video of the fire onboard the Spanish frigate this evening pic.twitter.com/iIqw5ct5JY — Intel Air & Sea (@air_intel) October 7, 2022

According to Rota al Dia, the fire started in the frigate's helicopter hangar, which was empty at the time. The details of the cause are under investigation.

The Santa Maria is the first of six frigates built to the U.S. Navy's well-regarded Oliver Hazard Perry-class design. She was commissioned in 1986.