Video: Ships Lay On the Horn in Tribute to Stranded Mariners

File image courtesy Mike Goad By The Maritime Executive 05-01-2020 09:28:15

In an effort to draw attention to the needs of the 150,000 seafarers trapped at sea by COVID-19 shutdowns, the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) and the International Transport Workers’ Federation (ITF) asked ships around the world to sound their horns when in port at 1200 local time on Labor Day, May 1.

Ships at anchorages and wharves from Singapore to Cuxhaven to New York answered the call, creating a symphony that caught the public's attention.

New data compiled by ICS and the International Maritime Employers’ Council (IMEC) shows that 150,000 seafarers are in need of crew change by 15 May. This number is up by 50 percent since ICS first raised the issue, and the association expects that it will continue to climb.

“Globally there are 1.2million seafarers onboard 65,000 ships at sea. For the past two months crew change has all but completely stopped. This means that crew have not been able to disembark or embark ships at port and terms have had to be extended, but this is not sustainable. International Workers’ Day is the ideal moment to recognise their contribution to fighting the coronavirus pandemic. We thank you," said Guy Platten, the secretary general of ICS.

Mariners, port officials and bystanders captured the moment on video in harbors around the world, uploading a record of mariners' solidarity to social media.

Singapore at 1200 local today 01 May - brilliant for our #HeroesAtSeaShoutout pic.twitter.com/5xvtgehrZD — Guy Platten (@guyplatten) May 1, 2020

Our APL VANCOUVER just sound her horn in #Singapore to support heroes of global trade #LaborDay #HeroesAtSeaShoutOut

Thank you to all workers and seafarers for their vital work. pic.twitter.com/t1TYgEGaE6 — CMA CGM Group (@cmacgm) May 1, 2020

#HeroesAtSeaShoutOut: Happy #LabourDay to all our seafarers and essential workers!



Today, together with many others worldwide, PIL’s vessels at port have sounded their horns at 12pm to honour and recognise our sea-colleagues who continue to sail during this challenging period. pic.twitter.com/SxR8EN3LiC — PIL_SINGAPORE (@PilSingapore) May 1, 2020

Today at midday PHAROS joined ships across the world in sounding her horn in support of #HeroesAtSeaShoutout initiative from @shippingics highlighting the key role seafarers have played during #covid19 #shipping pic.twitter.com/D8BJ5M8nL5 — Northern Lighthouse Board (@NLB_UK) May 1, 2020