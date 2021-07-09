Video: Russian Cargo Ship Hits Docked Vessel While Arriving in Port

The vessel was maneuvering when it went forward and struck the other vessel broadside (Moscow MCUT SK of Russia)

Russian authorities released a video of a small, general cargo ship hitting another one of the company’s cargo ships during a docking accident saying that they were conducting a preliminary investigation into the incident.

The 5,400 dwt general cargo ship SV Knyaz Vladimir, registered in Russian and owned by the Volga Shipping Company, was maneuvering at the port of Taganrog in southwestern Russia when the vessel went forward striking another cargo ship the Rusich-6, which was docked at the time. The SV Knyaz Vladimir is a 420-foot-long vessel built in 2003, which was arriving from a port in Turkey.

The Moscow Interregional Transport Administration of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation said that the accident happened at mid-day on July 7 as the vessel was entering the port of Taganrog, which is on the north shore of the Taganrog Bay in the Sea of Azov.

While they reported that there were no injuries aboard either vessel, the Rusich-6 was damage along its port side while the SV Knyaz Vladimir sustained bow damage in the allision.

Investigators for the Rostov Transport Investigation Department inspected the scene of the incident. They reviewed both ships and questioned the captains and owners of the vessels to establish the circumstances and causes of the incident.

