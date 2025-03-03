Video: Royal Australian Navy Rescues Solo Rower From Coral Sea Cyclone



A solo rower from Lithuania attempting to become one of the few to cross the Pacific without stopping was rescued by the Royal Australian Navy. HMAS Choules was able to reach the rower Monday morning, March 3, after a harrowing weekend alone in the Coral Sea as Cyclone Alfred impacted the region.

Aurimas Mockus, age 44, set off from California in October 2024 attempting to reach Australia in a non-stop trip. According to the reports, he was less than 500 miles from Queensland, Australia on the approximately 7,500-mile journey. Cyclone Alfred however crossed his path with wind speeds in excess of 50 mph.

Two Challenger search and rescue aircraft were able to locate Mockus on Friday after he triggered an emergency beacon alter. They established contact with the rower and alerted HMAS Choules. The warship was finally able to reach Mockus this morning in a position approximately 460 miles east of Mackay in the state of Queensland.

Images show a storm-tossed sea and a challenge for the small launches from the warship to get alongside the rower’s vessel. They were finally able to get him aboard but reported the seas were too rough to save the vessel. They recovered some personal effects and two oars from the vessel.

Defense Australia reports the rower is fatigued after his ordeal. He is undergoing a medical assessment while the HMAS Choules is bringing him to Sydney, Australia.

Associated Press in Australia acknowledges only three people who have successfully made the solo journey across the Pacific. The first was a British citizen in 1983, followed by another in 2015. An Australian became the first woman in 2023 to complete the solo trip, but a 24-year-old Australian had to be rescued in 2023 by a passing cruise ship after his boat capsized off Vanuatu. He however did not qualify as he had made a stop-off in the Cook Islands after setting out from Peru in 2022.

The Australian Maritime Safety Authority emphasized the strong coordination with Defense Australia and the Royal Australian Navy in making today’s rescue possible.

