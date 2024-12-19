Video: Philippine Coast Guard Responding to Dredger on Fire in Manila Bay

[Brief] The Philippine Coast Guard reported that it was responding to a fire aboard a dredger in Manila Bay. Brief details were released with the Coast Guard saying that the fire had been extinguished around 4:30 p.m. local time.

Reports of a fire on a vessel were received on Thursday afternoon, December 19, with the Coast Guard Station Manila rendering assistance. Two of its patrol boats, BRP Sindangan and BRP Suluan, were dispatched to the HYNZ 31, a dredger anchored in the Bay. Indications are that the vessel had been idle in the Bay since November 26.

Images released by the Coast Guard show smoke billowing from the forward part of the vessel. Crewmembers can be seen running on the stern. One of the Coast Guard vessels moved into position and was spraying water on the dredger.

After the fire was reported extinguished the Coast Guard said there were no reports of injuries. The Manila station will be leading the investigation.

This vessel is believed to be registered in the Philippines and is 357 feet (109 meters) in length. No additional details were provided.

Last week, officials of the Philippine Coast Guard accused some of the dredgers in Manila Bay of working with the Chinese and said it believed the vessels were involved in an effort to spoof AIS signals. They cited an incident showing a Chinese Coast Guard vessel’s AIS signals, including one that placed it off Manila, saying the vessel couldn't have been in all the reported locations.

