Video: Peru and Ecuador Pounded by High Waves Killing Two and Closing Ports



Officials in Peru and Ecuador are continuing to warn the public to stay away from the coast as massive waves several times the normal height are devastating the shoreline and washing inland. The phenomenon began on Christmas day and peaked on Friday and Saturday, December 27 – 28, but could continue until at least January 4.

According to the reports coming from Peru, the massive waves have reached as high as 13 feet (4 meters) crashing into small fishing communities, popular tourist areas, and even flooding parts of Callao. In response, the government closed as many as 100 of the country’s 121 seaports. The worst of the impact is being felt in the northern reaches of the country.

Images from the peak of the waves show fishing boats being tossed around like toy boats. The Navy reported on Saturday, December 28, that it rescued as many as 30 fishermen trapped offshore while reports indicate at least 100, or possibly as many as 180 more remain stranded at sea. One fishing community in Peru is reporting that at least 100 boats were lost.

The waves were coming in at least three times the height usually seen along the coast and Navy Captain Enrique Varea warned on Sunday the waves might continue to intensify. Forecasters are saying they expected the waves would begin to modern by December 31 or January 1 but were likely to continue to impact the coastlines until at least January 4.

Asked to explain the phenomenon, Civil Defense officials pointed to climate change. A spokesperson told Agence France-Presse (AFP) it was being caused by a combination of strong winds blowing toward the coast from as far away as the United States. They said tides were also abnormally high. They dismissed reports of a freak wave, a tsunami, saying instead this was a persistent weather pattern. Furthermore, they predicted Peru would continue to experience more of this weather as global temperatures continue to rise.

Peru declared an environmental emergency last week after an oil shipment leaked into the ocean. Reuters reported that approximately 10,000 square meters of surface water had been impacted by the oil spill while the country’s environment ministry said it had affected at least seven beaches, as well as local wildlife.

The holidays and the approaching New Year are normally a popular time for the coastal resorts. Report however said multiple destinations have been inundated by the waves destroying businesses. Ecuador reported that two people had been killed while Chile also said a body had been found on the beach. Peru, so far, has not confirmed any deaths associated with the waves.

