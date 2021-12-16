Video: New Iranian Frigate Capsizes in Drydock

Image courtesy Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran

Satellite and video imagery released earlier this month appears to show that a newly-built Iranian frigate has capsized in a graving dock at the port of Bandar Abbas.

Video circulating on social media shows the new frigate / intelligence ship Talayieh resting on her port side in a partially-flooded graving dock at Iran's Nedaja Shipyard. Satellite imagery obtained by Planet Labs on December 4 confirmed that the vessel was resting at an angle, with her superstructure visibly tilted to port.

Later satellite imagery from December 9 appears to show that the vessel has been righted and shifted to a mooring at the western side of the drydock. The extent of any damage to the vessel is not known, and the incident has not been covered by Iranian media.

Iranian Navy ship named Talayieh which was still under construction was capsized in the dry dock in Bandar Abbas. One person is reportedly killed in the incident. pic.twitter.com/0LFLLEZxMd — Mehdi H. (@mhmiranusa) December 5, 2021

In a statement carried by ISNA News earlier this week, the Iranian Navy's acquisition division claimed that the Talayieh "is in the final stage of preparation."

"[The destroyer] has successfully passed its initial tests and is in the final stages of preparation," said a spokesperson for the command. "The intelligence vessel will join the Navy after completing the technical and operational test."

Talayieh (project name Shiraz, or Golden Ship) is an upgraded Moudge-class frigate, a class designed and built within Iran since 2007. She is the fourth in the series. Unlike her sisters, Talayieh has an enlarged superstructure and a helicopter hangar, and the Iranian Navy says that the extra space will be used for enhanced signals intelligence and ISR capability.

The capsizing is the latest in a string of setbacks for the Iranian Navy, which has lost multiple vessels in apparent accidents over the span of the past three years.

The replenishment / training vessel IRIS Kharg - the largest ship in the service's inventory - exploded, burned and sank in the Gulf of Oman in June 2021. The circumstances of the casualty remain under debate.

The support vessel IRIS Konarak was struck by a missile during a live-fire exercise and badly damaged in May 2020. 19 crewmembers were killed and 15 injured in the friendly-fire incident.

The frigate IRIS Damavand, a sister ship of Talayieh, struck a breakwater in a storm and sank in 2018. And a converted merchant vessel that had been refitted to serve as an "aircraft carrier" target went down while under tow off Bandar Abbas in July 2020, creating a hazard to navigation for Iran's busiest commercial seaport.