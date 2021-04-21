Video: Large Chinese Passenger Ro-Ro Ferry Damaged by Fire

Zhong Hua Fu Qiang (China Fortune) was completed in September 2020 - Huanghai Shipbuilding photo) By The Maritime Executive 04-21-2021 06:42:46

[Brief] One of China’s newest and largest passenger Ro-Ro ferries was badly damaged by a fire that reportedly broke out on the vehicle deck. Chinese media is reporting that everyone was safely evacuated from the vessel, which appears to have suffered significant damage.

The 37,000 gross ton ferry Zhong Hua Fu Qiang (China Fortune) departed the port of Weihai in northern China on April 19 for an overnight seven-hour trip crossing the Yellow Sea to Dalian. Chinese media reports stated that during the voyage smoke was seen coming from one of the trucks loaded on the vehicle deck. The ship returned to Weihai where officials ordered it evacuated.

Firefighters were attempting to control the fire when on April 20 there was an explosion. Video images show smoke billowing from the ship and damage as the fire spread to other parts of the ferry.

The new ferry was completed and delivered to its owners, the Bohai Ferry Group, in September 2020. The 610-foot-long ferry has accommodations for 2,262 passengers and approximately 230 vehicles.



