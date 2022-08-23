Video: Italian Coast Guard Rescues Five-Year-Old Aboard Cruise Ship

A servicemember prepares the young victim for medevac on MSC Bellissima's foredeck (Guardia Costiera)

[Brief] On Friday, Italy's coast guard provided a helicopter medevac for an injured five-year-old child aboard a cruise ship off the coast of Sardinia.

The Cagliari station of the Guardia Costiera responded to a call from the MSC Bellissima, which reported a need for a medevac for a five-year-old with a suspected head injury. The Bellissima was under way on a voyage from Naples to Valencia.

#cagliari elicottero #sar #guardiacostiera della 4^ Sezione di Decimomannu, soccorre un bambino di 5 anni infortunatosi su una nave da crociera in navigazione a 40 miglia a sud ovest della Sardegna. Il bambino è stato trasportato e affidato alle cure dell'ospedale di Cagliari. pic.twitter.com/22Dwpt3H6I — Guardia Costiera (@guardiacostiera) August 20, 2022

A rescue helicopter out of Decimomammu Air Base rendezvoused with the Bellissima at a position about 40 nm to the west of Sant'Antioco, Sardinia.

The helicopter aircrew winched the young victim aboard and delivered him directly to a hospital in Cagliari, where he was passed over to the custody of medical personnel. The Bellissima continued safely on her commercial voyage.