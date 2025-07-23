Video: Iranian Helicopter Orders U.S. Warship to Change Course

Iranian media is reporting an incident between a military helicopter and USS Fitzgerald that it says took place earlier today, July 23, in the Gulf of Oman. In the video, the Iranian helicopter can be heard instructing the Arleigh Burke-class Aegis guided missile destroyer to change course.

The media reports linked to Iran’s Third Navy Region of NEDAJA (Iranian Navy) are saying the U.S. warship was intercepted at approximately 1000 local time on July 23 as the vessel was entering Iranian-controlled waters. Iran says it responded by dispatching a navy helicopter, which passed over the warship and hovered nearby. It says “clear radio warnings to steer clear of Iranian monitored waters” were issued to the Fitzgerald.

Iran claims the Fitzgerald responded by telling the helicopter to leave the proximity. It says the U.S. warship threatened twice to “engage” the helicopter.

An Iranian helicopter forced US destroyer DDG Fitzgerald to retreat from Iranian waters in the Sea of Oman — even after the warship threatened to shoot it down.



Follow: https://t.co/mLGcUTSA3Q pic.twitter.com/3ha2eXQVUA — Press TV ???? (@PressTV) July 23, 2025

It is unclear how long the incident continued, but Iran claims that after repeated warnings, USS Fitzgerald changed course and continued in a southern direction. U.S. Central Command and the U.S. Navy have not yet acknowledged the incident.

Iranian media notes that the country has a long history of “encounters” in the area, ranging from the Persian Gulf to the Strait of Hormuz and the Gulf of Oman, with U.S. Navy warships. Iranian vessels and planes have been known to track U.S. vessels and, on occasion, harass the vessels. In the past, the U.S. has released videos of Iranian speedboats passing at close distances from American vessels.

