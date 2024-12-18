Video: Indian Navy Response Boat Hits Ferry, Killing 13

On Wednesday, an Indian Navy fast response boat hit a ferry off the coast of Mumbai, killing 13 people. A massive search effort continued into Wednesday night to determine if there were any additional survivors.

Navy officials told Indian media that the response boat was out on speed trials after undergoing an engine replacement. At about 1830 hours, a malfunction caused the engine to get stuck on full throttle, creating a runaway disaster. The crew attempted unsuccessfully to maneuver, then struck the ferry.

#Indian Navy craft lost control and collided with passenger ferry Neel Kamal near Karanja, Mumbai.

#Indian Navy craft lost control and collided with passenger ferry Neel Kamal near Karanja, Mumbai.

99 rescued

13 fatalities, including 1 Navy personnel

Rescue ops: 4 Navy helicopters, 11 naval craft, Coast Guard & Marine Police on-site.

A bystander video taken by passengers on the ferry shows the navy launch's final moments. It made a gentle S-turn away from the ferry, then turned around on an intercept course, maintaining high speed. The operator made several alternating course corrections to port and starboard before colliding. The ferry subsequently sank.

At the time of the collision, the ferry was underway to Elephanta Island off the coast of Mumbai, a popular pilgrimage site that houses a complex of ancient temples. There were roughly 110 people on board the vessel; 13 people died in the collision and the aftermath, including one Indian Navy sailor and two OEM contractors who had been aboard the response boat. 101 people were rescued, including four who were hospitalized in critical condition. After the initial response, 11 rescue boats and six helicopters remained operating in the area for signs of further survivors.

India's government is offering families of the deceased a condolence payment of two lakh rupees ($2,350) each.