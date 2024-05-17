Video: Houthi Claim Fourth Downing of U.S. Drone Over Yemen

A spokesperson for the Houthi militants released a statement on social media claiming that their forces successfully shot down a U.S. MQ-9 Reaper drone. They released a video although the date of the video and details could not be independently verified.

Yahya Saree said that their forces “were able to shoot down an American MQ9 aircraft yesterday, Thursday, evening,” without supply details. He however continued,” The plane was targeted by a locally-made surface-to-air missile.”

The state also asserted it was the fourth time a U.S. “aircraft” was shot down during the battle. U.S. officials declined to comment but told the Associated Press they were “aware” of the report.

The MQ-9 is the first hunter-killer UAV designed for long-endurance, high-altitude surveillance. It is believed that the U.S. has been using them to monitor Houthi activity and target strikes against missile and drone launches.

US Central Command however did report that its forces took down four uncrewed aerial systems launched by the Houthi on Tuesday evening local time. Before that, on May 13, they reported destroying two additional Houthi drones. They also said the USS Mason successfully engaged and destroyed one inbound anti-ship ballistic missile.

The Houthi later issued a statement on May 15 claiming targeting the American destroyer “Maison” (sic) in the Red Sea as well as targeting a merchant ship only identified as the Destiny.

The forces are saying this is part of their fourth wave of the ongoing support of Palestine. In a video statement. The leader of the militant group, Abdulmalik al-Houthi, reiterated their threat against shipping and Israeli interests. He claimed their forces had launched attacks on Israel and would extend their targeting to the Mediterranean, although experts doubt they have that range. The Houthi however have launched numerous missiles at the southern Israeli city of Eilat and the surrounding area at the northern reaches of the Red Sea.