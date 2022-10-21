Video: Geared Bulker Strikes an STS Crane at Puerto Moin, Costa Rica

AIS trackline courtesy Pole Star

[Brief] A geared bulker struck an STS gantry crane at Puerto Moin, Costa Rica on October 20, and the moment was captured by a witness on the pier.

The bulker Irma (IMO 9180396) arrived at Puerto Moin on the night of October 18 and berthed at a breakbulk terminal on the port's small commercial quay. AIS data provided by Pole Star shows that she remained there until 1100 hours on Thursday morning, when she got under way to the south as though planning to shift berths.

Irma's three cranes were all elevated while she moved down the quay. The ship's cranes cleared the first STS gantry, which was raised, but made hard contact with the second, which was still in the lowered position. As the bow passed under the gantry, the first crane's boom was forced downward, but managed to slip by. The second shipboard crane was oriented facing the gantry and got caught, forcing its boom upwards and twisting it to port. The STS gantry swayed with the impact but did not collapse, and the ship came to a halt.

Irma's last port state control inspection was conducted in Portugal and noted three minor deficiencies, all related to recordkeeping. She remained in port as of Friday evening.