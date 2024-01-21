Video: Fire Breaks Out at Russian LNG Terminal

[Breaking] The governor of Russia's Leningrad region has reported a fire at an LNG export terminal on the Baltic Sea. The facility, operated by Russian natural gas firm Novatek, supplies the European market.

In a message on the Telegram app, Gov. Alexander Drozdenko reported that the fire caused no injuries, and that all personnel were safely evacuated.

Some Russian reports have pointed to the possibility of a drone strike. Fontanka, a news outlet in St. Petersburg, said that two drones had been spotted flying towards the terminal. Another outlet, Shot, also reported that residents had sighted at least two drones.

/1. Russian media report about explosions and fire in the area of ??the oil terminal of the sea port in the city of Ust-Luga, near St. Petersburg. Presumably one of the oil reservoirs is on fire. As reported by Russian media it was a drone attack.

Ust-Luga is located 860km from… pic.twitter.com/T4CdhmFxSF — Special Kherson Cat ???????????? (@bayraktar_1love) January 21, 2024

Social media accounts affiliated with Ukrainian activists have posted video footage appearing to show the fire. These accounts suggest that the drones cited in Russian reports were from Ukraine, though Ust-Luga is more than 500 miles from the border. The claims could not be immediately confirmed, and Ukraine has not formally claimed responsibility.

[This story is evolving and will be updated as more information becomes available.]