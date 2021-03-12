Video: Fire Aboard MSC Cruise Ship Laid-Up in Greece

(screen shot) By The Maritime Executive 03-12-2021 11:27:27

Smoke has been seen billowing from the laid-up cruise ship MSC Lirca which is currently at the dock in Corfu. Media reports indicate that a fire broke aboard the ship, which is believed to have a skeleton crew abord, at mid-day local time and that the crew initially tried to extinguish the fire before local assistance arrived on the scene.

The Greek Navy was responding to the fire along with local fire brigades. At least one fireboat was also alongside the cruise ship.

Later reports indicate that the fire has been extinguished with damage to the mid-section of the cruise ship in the area of passenger accommodations and the pool. No injuries are being reported among the crew or the fire fighters.

Built in 2003 at the Chantiers d’Atlantique shipyard in France, the 65,500 gross ton cruise ship has been idle in Corfu since at least the beginning of 2021.