Video: Estonia’s Effort to Stop Shadow Tanker Causes International Incident

Estonia’s efforts to inspect a shadow fleet tanker bound for Russia on Tuesday, May 13, caused an international incident involving the forces of Estonia, a Russian response, and NATO monitoring as it took place. Estonia today filed a diplomatic complaint with Russia, accusing one of its fighter jets of briefly violating Estonian airspace, as the Estonian Foreign Minister said the incident was “not acceptable in any way.”

Estonia has asserted its right to inspect tankers transiting the Baltic under the international laws for maritime protection, which was also backed up by a European Commission decision requiring tankers to provide proof of insurance when transiting European waters. Last month, Estonia briefly held a tanker which it asserted was operating with a false registry and from the reports yesterday the Estonian Navy again attempted to inspect another suspicious tanker.

The crude oil tanker identifying as Jaguar (105,000 dwt) registered in Gabon was inbound for Primorsk, Russia when the Estonian Navy contacted the vessel. The Equasis database reflects the same vessel as the Argent, registered in Guinea-Bissau with unknown managers and a registered owner in Mauritius. The vessel was listed last week by the UK in its sanctions which cited the tanker for transporting Russian oil. Reports indicate the vessel is affiliated with India’s Gatik Ship Management, one of the leading operators of the shadow fleet and a key player in the Russian oil trade.

On the video of the incident, the Estonian Navy can be heard telling the tanker its “request” was denied, and it should change course. (Unclear what the request was.) Reports indicate the tanker ignored the instructions, and it is unclear if it provided any documentation to prove identity and its valid insurance.

As the incident unfolded, an Estonian Army helicopter and Skytruck (a prop-driven, Polish-built light utility aircraft used for surveillance) responded and were circling overhead. It is at that point that a Russian SU-35 fighter entered Estonian airspace overflying the area. The plane was reported to be in Estonian airspace for less than one minute, but the media is saying its transponder was turned off and it was not in radio contact with Estonian air traffic control. It had not filed a flight plan.

Estonia does not have fighter jets and as such NATO provides air surveillance capabilities. In this case, it was the Portuguese Air Force, which has F-16 fighter jets at the Estonian military base in Amari, which responded and also circled the unfolding incident.

Estonia’s Defense Minister told the media today that it had questions over the flag state of the tanker but ultimately decided “intervention was not worth” the situation in this case. The media is saying the Estonian Navy escorted the ship out of domestic waters, and the tanker continued to the Russian port.

The Foreign Ministry in Tallinn, Estonia, however, summoned the charge d’affaires of the Russian embassy today. The Estonians filed a protest and delivered a note protesting the violation of Estonia’s airspace. It was reportedly the first time in 2025 that Russia violated Estonia’s airspace. Margus Tsahkna, Minister of Foreign Affairs for Estonia, called it a “very serious and regrettable incident, which is completely unacceptable.”

It came as the EU today announced that an agreement has been reached for a new wave of sanctions, including nearly 200 more shadow tankers. Estonia and Finland have increased their monitoring after the damage to undersea infrastructure running between the countries.

