Video: Dutch Coast Guard Rescues Drifting Cargo Ship in North Sea Storm

The Dutch Coast Guard reports that shipping is being interrupted in the North Sea by a fierce storm, the fourth storm of the season to have been given a name. They have assisted several vessels including stopping a small cargo ship that was drifting toward the shore near Rotterdam after losing its rudder.

The emergency call was received mid-morning on December 7 from the Valday (2,500 dwt) a short-sea dry cargo vessel registered in Antigua and Barbuda and managed from Latvia. The ship had a crew of seven aboard and was approximately 14 miles off the coast near Rotterdam. The Dutch Coast Guard reports the vessel had no cargo aboard but had lost its rudder and was drifting after losing its anchors.

Weather conditions were making a rescue attempt difficult with waves of 13 feet (4 meters) and winds gusting between 34 and 54 knots. The emergency tug Multraship Commander made several attempts to secure a towline but called off the attempts when one of its crewmembers was injured. A Dutch Coast Guard helicopter airlifted the injured crewmember from the tug to a hospital. This individual was released from the hospital while the Coast Guard reports two other individuals were also slightly injured during the multiple attempts to secure the vessel.

Valday reported it lost its rudder and its anchorage in the storm (Dutch Coast Guard)

The tug Fairplay-33 was called in for a further attempt to secure the 269-foot (82-meter) vessel as it continued to drift in the violent North Sea. This tug also made several efforts but failed to secure a towline.

Weather conditions improved in the afternoon and the Mutraship Commander made new attempts to secure the drifting Valday. The lifeboat Antoinette from the Netherlands also became involved in the efforts.

Shortly after 1500, the Coast Guard reported the effort successful in securing a line to the drifting vessel. The immediate goal was to keep the ship stable and prevent a grounding. By 1600, the Coast Guard reported that the tow was heading to the port of Rotterdam.

They also assisted several other vessels that reported engine problems or difficulties remaining at anchor in the storm. Dutch media is reporting that shipping in the Irish Sea, North Sea, and the English Channel has all been impacted by the storm.

