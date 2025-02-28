Video: Cruise Ship Rescues Small Boat Adrift with Migrants in Caribbean



Passengers aboard Royal Caribbean International’s cruise ship Brilliance of the Seas (90,000 gross tons) got a little extra excitement during what was to have been a relaxing day at sea. The cruise was traveling between Grand Cayman and Cozumel, Mexico on Wednesday, February 26, when the rescue took place.

According to the reports, the ship was cruising when the bridge crew spotted a small boat on the horizon and decided to investigate. They had to alter course and according to the reports as they got closer the bridge crew thought it saw at least 10 people packed in a small boat that seemed to be adrift. They also thought they could see the people on the small boat bailing water.

As the cruise ship got closer to the boat, passengers reported seeing the people in the small boat waving a white flag. Many of the more than 2,000 passengers on the charter cruise operated by Vacaya, an LGBTQ+ travel group, lined the rails to watch the drama unfold.

The Brilliance of the Seas crew launched one of its launches to investigate and determined the people required immediate aid. The cruise ship’s tender rescued 11 people who were later determined to be Cubans who had been at sea for one to two days.

The cruise ship reports the individuals were dehydrated, malnourished, and exhausted. They were brought aboard and given medical attention and food while passengers offered to donate clothing and other supplies for the aid of the people who had been rescued.

Working with the U.S. Coast Guard and the Mexican authorities, it was determined the cruise ship would disembark the survivors on Thursday when it arrived in Mexico on its regularly scheduled port call. For many aboard, it was the first time they had witnessed a rescue. The cruise is on its way back to its homeport in New Orleans with the passengers sharing pictures and videos on social media of the rescue.

