Video: Cruise Ship Hits Strong Winds and Turns Around Due to Hurt Passenger



The Explorer of the Seas, one of the large cruise ships operated by Royal Caribbean International, encountered a sudden gust of near hurricane-force winds sending the massive cruise ship into several exaggerated rolls. Videos and pictures being posted online show passengers sliding about and in the aftermath plates, glass, bottles at the bar, gift shop merchandise, and more all scattered about.

In the immediate aftermath of the severe weather the ship was put into a safety protocol according to reports with all passengers asked to return to their cabins. The crew worked to account for everyone and determine the extent of injuries. Several crewmembers and passengers reported sustained injuries. One passenger is requiring more extensive medical care.

The cruise ship which is 137,308 gross tons and 1,20 feet in length had reportedly been experiencing adverse weather during its Atlantic crossing from Spain to Florida. Double occupancy on the ship is approximately 3,300 passengers with a maximum of 4,290 passengers plus 1,185 crew.

According to posting online, the ship had already altered its itinerary sailing to Tenerife instead of the Azores due to inclement weather at its scheduled port. The ship had departed Tenerife westbound and was reported to be 750 miles off the coast of Morocco when around 7:00 p.m. it encountered a burst of severe weather. Passengers are reporting the wind speeds anywhere between 55 and 75 mph.

The Explore of the Seas has turned around and is returning to Las Palmas, Spain for a medical disembarkation according to a Royal Caribbean International spokesperson. One passenger is said to require additional medical attention for the injuries suffered during the roll. The ship is reporting that it will also load fuel and additional supplies before resuming its crossing. Passengers are saying online that they have been told the ship will be three days late reaching Miami on November 17 instead of the scheduled November 14 arrival.

Photos of the debris scattered about the ship after the roll (Jonathan Parrish on Facebook)

Passengers are being very complimentary of Captain Frank who they said responded quickly to the situation. The crew checked on all passengers and reportedly spent the night cleaning the cruise ship and getting it back in order.

The major cruise lines maintain operational centers that are in constant contact with the ships and advise on weather and other issues. Cruise ships typically change course when possible to avoid weather but sometimes find themselves caught in unpredictable situations.



