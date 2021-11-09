Video: Crew Evacuated from Cargo Ship Grounded off Russia in Storm

A general cargo ship registered in Panama grounded in a storm off the Russian coast overnight prompting a rescue operation by Russia’s Emergencies Ministry. The authorities reported that the operation was complicated by a hard-to-reach location along with high seas and winds.

The 5,580 dwt general cargo ship Rise Shine was sailing from China’s Ningbo port when it went aground near the Russian city of Nakhodka. The vessel radioed the Russian authorities for assistance around 9:40 p.m. on November 8 reporting that it had grounded. At the time, the winds were reported gusting over 33 mph and the seas were running between eight and nine feet.

The emergency services dispatched a rescue vessel from the Vladivostok, but it was later determined that the only way to rescue the 14 Chinese crewmembers aboard the vessel would be to organize an airlift. This morning the operation began with a Mi-8 helicopter. The Russian Emergency Services reported that more than 60 people and 20 pieces of equipment were involved in the rescue. The crew was successfully transferred to shore.

The vessel was reported to be carrying 200 containers along with more than 300 tons of fuel and lubricants. Media reports indicate that the hull of the Rise Shine cracked in the high seas while unconfirmed reports suggested that the vessel was broken into two parts. So far there have been no reports of environmental damage and the Russian authorities are launching an investigation into the cause of the grounding.



