Video: Coast Guard Medevacs Injured Fisherman off Port of Cold Bay

By The Maritime Executive 09-17-2020

On Wednesday, a U.S. Coast Guard aircrew medevaced an injured fisherman from a fishing vessel off the port of Cold Bay, Alaska, carrying him safely to shore for medical treatment.

At 0834 hours, the Coast Guard received a medevac request from the fishing vessel Atlantico for a 40 year-old crewmember who had sustained a back injury. The flight surgeon recommended a medevac, and the USCG District 17 command center ordered the launch of a Jayhawk helicopter aircrew about 11 minutes after receiving the call for help.

At about 1430 hours, an Air Station Kodiak aircrew hoisted the injured man, then transferred him to emergency medical services personnel in Cold Bay. From there, he received further transport onwards for medical care in Anchorage.

“Good coordination between the Atlantico crew, command center personnel, and the Jayhawk aircrew [helped us] get the injured fisherman to proper medical care,” said Lt.j.g. Lindsay Wheeler, a District 17 command center watchstander.

The Atlantico is an 89-foot Bering Sea crab boat homeported in Kodiak.