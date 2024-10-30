Video: Chinese Heavy Lift Carrying Cranes Abandoned in Typhoon off Taiwan



Taiwanese officials are reporting they were successfully able to evacuate the crew from a heavy lift vessel that was in danger as a strong typhoon approaches the island. It is the latest in a series of mishaps for the vessel which was also involved in an incident at Keelung Port earlier in the month.

The vessel named Yu Zhou Qi Hang (12,000 dwt) is loaded with three Chinese-made large container cranes. It had a crew of 17 aboard which Taiwanese officials noted despite being from the mainland were rescued in a humanitarian effort and given shelter in Taiwan.

The vessel attempted to leave Keelung early on October 29 to cross the Taiwan Strait bound for China ahead of the approaching typhoon. According to the Taiwan Coast Guard, they observed the ship stalled approximately 2.4 miles north-northwest of the port and acting “abnormally.” As Typhoon Kangrui was approaching with winds near gale force above 30 mph and seas above 16 feet, they contacted the vessel and reportedly were told the vessel was being affected by the strong winds and waves.

The Chinese crew reported they were waiting for a tugboat dispatched from the mainland which was to aid the vessel. However, later reports said the tug was encountering problems due to the weather and finally around 2100 the captain ordered the crew to abandon the heavy lift vessel. The ship had drifted to a position approximately 0.6 miles from shore and dropped both of its anchors to stop or slow its movement.

The Taiwan Coast Guard reports despite the deteriorating weather conditions its patrol boat was able to reach the vessel. They took aboard the 17 crewmembers and were continuing to monitor the vessel due to a concern it could ground in the approaching storm. The Chinese tug was expected to now reach the vessel sometime on Wednesday.

The same ship was involved in a prior incident when it was arriving in Keelung on October 14. As the ship was coming alongside the cranes it is carrying made contact with one of the container cranes on the dock. The container crane fell backward landing on and destroying five empty containers on the pier. There was also damage to the surface of the pier.

Same vessel toppled a container crane when it arrived in Taiwan earlier in the month (Keelung Port Police Station surveillance video)

The Taiwan Coast Guard has issued alerts to vessels warning of the strength of the approaching storm It is expected to impact the eastern side of Taiwan on Thursday and continue with rain and wind into Friday. It is the latest in a series of strong storms that have battered the island and grounded several ships on the coast of Taiwan.

